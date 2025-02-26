Hayes and Marshall host UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-16, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-18, 5-11 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces UL Monroe after Aislynn Hayes scored 26 points in Marshall’s 70-59 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd are 6-8 in home games. Marshall ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.1 assists per game led by Hayes averaging 2.6.

The Warhawks are 7-9 in conference matchups. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 2.9.

Marshall is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 42.8% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Warhawks meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.