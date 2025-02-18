Hayes and Cincinnati host Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-10, 6-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-13, 3-11 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Texas Tech after Jillian Hayes scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 69-50 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-5 at home. Texas Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 6-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas Tech is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati averages 65.5 points per game, 1.8 more than the 63.7 Texas Tech gives up.

The Red Raiders and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarengbe Sanogo is averaging 5.1 points for the Red Raiders. Denae Fritz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hayes is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats. Tineya Hylton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.