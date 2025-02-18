Hawkins, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to host McIntyre and the Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers (17-9, 8-4 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-14, 7-5 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Gardner-Webb and Longwood square off on Wednesday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 6-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South scoring 65.7 points while shooting 37.2% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 8-4 against Big South opponents.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Lancers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Hawkins is averaging 18.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Mariah Wilson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Amor Harris is shooting 48.4% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.