Hawkins and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs host conference foe Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (11-10, 5-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-13, 4-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amourie Porter and Winthrop take on Ashley Hawkins and Gardner-Webb in Big South play Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 5-3 in Big South play. Winthrop is fifth in the Big South with 11.0 assists per game led by Leonor Paisana averaging 3.2.

Gardner-Webb scores 65.5 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 62.4 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Bailey is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 9.6 points. Hawkins is shooting 38.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games.

Porter is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Eagles. Ronaltha Marc is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.