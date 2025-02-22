Hawaii visits UCSD, aims to stop road losing streak

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-12, 6-9 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (23-4, 13-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -16.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hits the road against UCSD looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Tritons have gone 10-2 in home games. UCSD is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-9 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCSD averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McGhie is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 16.8 points. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Ryan Rapp is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.