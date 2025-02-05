Hawaii takes on conference rival Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (10-11, 5-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (15-6, 9-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii host Mary Carter and Cal Poly in Big West action Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine are 9-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks third in the Big West in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Ritorya Tamilo leads the Rainbow Wahine with 5.0 boards.

The Mustangs have gone 5-6 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is third in the Big West with 12.7 assists per game led by Annika Shah averaging 2.6.

Hawaii is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 56.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 52.9 Hawaii allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Wahinekapu is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Shah averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 60.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 55.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

