Hawaii Rainbow Warriors face the CSU Fullerton Titans on 3-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-16, 1-9 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-9, 4-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii comes into the matchup against CSU Fullerton as losers of three straight games.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-5 in home games. Hawaii is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 1-9 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Hawaii’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams is averaging 7.4 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.1 points for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

