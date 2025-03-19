Hawaii Rainbow Wahine to visit UNLV Rebels Thursday

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (22-9, 16-5 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (25-7, 17-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii travels to UNLV for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

UNLV is third in the MWC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Brown averaging 5.7.

Hawaii is 2-2 in one-possession games.

UNLV makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.3%). Hawaii averages 59.7 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 62.2 UNLV allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Lily Wahinekapu is shooting 42.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Meilani McBee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 7-3, averaging 59.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

