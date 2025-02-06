Hawaii plays Cal Poly, seeks 5th straight home win

Cal Poly Mustangs (10-11, 5-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (15-6, 9-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Wahine -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Rainbow Wahine face Cal Poly.

The Rainbow Wahine are 9-2 on their home court. Hawaii ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 1.2.

The Mustangs are 5-6 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

Hawaii averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 56.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 52.9 Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Wahine and Mustangs match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging seven points. Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Annika Shah averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Mary Carter is averaging 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 60.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 55.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.