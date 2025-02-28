Hawaii hosts UC Davis following Johnson’s 24-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (15-13, 9-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-14, 6-11 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Hawaii after Ty Johnson scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 65-62 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 12-7 in home games. Hawaii has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 9-8 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Hawaii makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). UC Davis averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Leo DeBruhl is averaging 8.6 points for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.