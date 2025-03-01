Hawaii hosts UC Davis following Johnson’s 24-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (15-13, 9-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-14, 6-11 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Hawaii after Ty Johnson scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 65-62 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-7 in home games. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Tanner Christensen leads the Rainbow Warriors with 6.9 boards.

The Aggies are 9-8 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 5.0.

Hawaii makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). UC Davis averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Hunkin-Claytor is averaging 3.7 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Ryan Rapp is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 9.2 points. Johnson is averaging 23.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.