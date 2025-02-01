Hawaii and CSU Fullerton meet for conference matchup

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-16, 1-9 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-9, 4-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Oday and CSU Fullerton visit Gytis Nemeiksa and Hawaii in Big West action.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-5 at home. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Nemeiksa averaging 5.3.

The Titans have gone 1-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hawaii is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nemeiksa is averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kody Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zion Richardson averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Oday is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.