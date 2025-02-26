Harvey leads Omaha against North Dakota after 34-point game

Omaha Mavericks (12-15, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (10-17, 5-9 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces North Dakota after Ja Harvey scored 34 points in Omaha’s 71-57 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 8-5 at home. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiera Pemberton averaging 5.8.

The Mavericks are 4-10 in conference play. Omaha is fifth in the Summit scoring 67.4 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

North Dakota is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pemberton is averaging 16 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Nevaeh Ferrara Horne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harriet Ford is averaging 8.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Grace Cave is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.