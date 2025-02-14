Hartwig, Evansville Purple Aces square off against the Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds (15-9, 9-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-18, 2-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevaeh Thomas and Illinois State take on Maggie Hartwig and Evansville in MVC play.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-4 at home. Evansville is ninth in the MVC scoring 62.8 points while shooting 36.8% from the field.

The Redbirds are 9-4 in conference games. Illinois State is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Evansville’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Evansville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartwig is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elyce Knudsen averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Shannon Dowell is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.