Harrison leads No. 18 West Virginia against Cincinnati after 20-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-9, 6-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (19-5, 9-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia plays Cincinnati after Jordan Harrison scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 75-65 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Mountaineers have gone 13-0 at home. West Virginia is 17-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats are 6-7 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

West Virginia’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 12.6 more points per game (66.2) than West Virginia allows to opponents (53.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyah Watson is averaging 6.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals for the Mountaineers. JJ Quinerly is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Reagan Jackson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Jillian Hayes is averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 14.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.