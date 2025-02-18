Harrison and Winthrop host Presbyterian

Winthrop Eagles (18-10, 8-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-16, 4-8 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Presbyterian after Kasen Harrison scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 88-66 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-4 in home games. Presbyterian is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.9 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 8-5 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 3.3.

Presbyterian’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop scores 13.4 more points per game (84.5) than Presbyterian gives up (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Hose. Kobe Stewart is averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Paul Jones III averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Talford is shooting 73.3% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.