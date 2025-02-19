Harrison and Winthrop host Presbyterian

Winthrop Eagles (18-10, 8-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-16, 4-8 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Presbyterian after Kasen Harrison scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 88-66 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-4 at home. Presbyterian ranks seventh in the Big South with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Jonah Pierce averaging 9.5.

The Eagles are 8-5 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Presbyterian scores 74.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 78.5 Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Kobe Stewart is averaging 15.2 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kelton Talford is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.