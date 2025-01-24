Harris, Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-14, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Louisiana in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-8 in home games. Louisiana has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 3-4 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Louisiana averages 66.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 76.9 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 73.7 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 75.9 Louisiana allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Thomas is averaging 5.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

Denijay Harris is averaging 16.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.