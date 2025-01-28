Harris leads George Mason against Saint Louis after 23-point performance

George Mason Patriots (17-3, 7-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-13, 2-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Saint Louis after Kennedy Harris scored 23 points in George Mason’s 91-50 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Billikens are 5-5 in home games. Saint Louis is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Patriots are 7-2 in conference matchups. George Mason is second in the A-10 scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Patriots face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Billikens. Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

Nalani Kaysia is averaging 8.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Harris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

