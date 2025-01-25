Harris leads George Mason against George Washington after 29-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-10, 1-6 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-3, 6-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts George Washington after Kennedy Harris scored 29 points in George Mason’s 81-73 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Patriots are 9-1 on their home court. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Paula Suarez averaging 4.3.

The Revolutionaries are 1-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 6.2.

George Mason scores 74.0 points, 11.6 more per game than the 62.4 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 15.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Patriots. Suarez is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging seven points and 6.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.