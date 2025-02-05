Harris and Washington host Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-8, 4-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-10, 2-8 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Nebraska after Tyler Harris scored 23 points in Washington’s 71-68 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Huskies are 8-5 in home games. Washington is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers are 4-7 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.3.

Washington scores 71.7 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.1 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is averaging 19 points for the Cornhuskers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.