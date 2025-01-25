Harris and the Radford Highlanders visit conference foe Presbyterian

Radford Highlanders (13-8, 3-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-12, 2-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Radford in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Blue Hose have gone 6-2 in home games. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Jonah Pierce averaging 9.5.

The Highlanders are 3-3 against Big South opponents. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Presbyterian averages 75.8 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.7 Radford gives up. Radford averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Presbyterian gives up.

The Blue Hose and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is averaging 15 points and 4.1 assists for the Blue Hose. Jamahri Harvey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Truth Harris is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.