Harris and Southern Miss host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-18, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-10 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Louisiana after Denijay Harris scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 87-78 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-3 in home games. Southern Miss has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana allows 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 16.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Neftali Alvarez is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

