Harris and George Mason host George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-10, 1-6 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-3, 6-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts George Washington after Kennedy Harris scored 29 points in George Mason’s 81-73 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Patriots are 9-1 in home games. George Mason averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 16-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Revolutionaries are 1-6 in A-10 play. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 6.2.

George Mason makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). George Washington averages 61.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 56.9 George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Revolutionaries square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 15.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.5 points for the Revolutionaries. Maxine Engel is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

