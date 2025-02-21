Harrell leads UMKC against South Dakota State after 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-3, 13-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 7-6 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts South Dakota State after Zaire Harrell scored 22 points in UMKC’s 91-82 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-5 in home games. UMKC has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jackrabbits are 13-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Meyer averaging 2.0.

UMKC is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Jackrabbits face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elauni Bennett is averaging 6.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Emani Bennett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meyer is shooting 63.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Jackrabbits. Paige Meyer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

