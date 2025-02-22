Harper leads Rutgers against USC

USC Trojans (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts USC after Dylan Harper scored 34 points in Rutgers’ 89-85 overtime victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-4 on their home court. Rutgers has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 6-9 in Big Ten play. USC scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Rutgers is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% USC allows to opponents. USC averages 76.4 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.9 Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Trojans square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ace Bailey is averaging 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Harper is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Desmond Claude is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.