Hargress leads UC Riverside against CSU Northridge after 25-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (21-8, 13-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (19-11, 12-6 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts CSU Northridge after Barrington Hargress scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 82-76 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Highlanders have gone 13-1 at home. UC Riverside is sixth in the Big West with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 4.0.

The Matadors have gone 13-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is second in the Big West with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 6.5.

UC Riverside makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). CSU Northridge averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UC Riverside allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Moses is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 16.3 points for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.