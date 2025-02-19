Hardy, Army Black Knights to visit Kay, American Eagles

Army Black Knights (18-5, 10-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-23, 1-12 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trinity Hardy and Army visit Cecilia Kay and American in Patriot play.

The Eagles have gone 1-10 in home games. American is eighth in the Patriot with 24.3 points per game in the paint led by Kay averaging 8.0.

The Black Knights are 10-3 against Patriot opponents. Army ranks third in the Patriot giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

American is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 63.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 70.6 American gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Black Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Nogues is averaging 7.8 points for the Eagles. Kay is averaging 13.3 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

Hardy is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 49.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.