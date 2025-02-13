Harden, Kennesaw State Owls to host Lee and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-9, 6-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-14, 3-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Kennesaw State in CUSA action Thursday.

The Owls have gone 5-4 at home. Kennesaw State has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Techsters have gone 6-5 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 8.0.

Kennesaw State averages 62.3 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 64.1 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 66.6 points per game, 1.5 more than the 65.1 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is scoring 15.2 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.