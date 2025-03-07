Hankins-Sanford leads UMass against Loyola Chicago after 22-point performance

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-10, 11-6 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-18, 7-10 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Loyola Chicago after Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored 22 points in UMass’ 73-72 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Minutemen have gone 8-7 at home. UMass is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ramblers have gone 11-6 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Kymany Houinsou with 3.1.

UMass averages 73.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 69.6 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Ramblers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is averaging 17.2 points for the Minutemen. Hankins-Sanford is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Houinsou is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Ramblers. Jayden Dawson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.