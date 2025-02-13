Hampton visits Ware and Stony Brook

Hampton Pirates (5-17, 1-10 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-11, 6-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Hampton after Breauna Ware scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 47-42 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Seawolves are 9-2 in home games. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the CAA in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Shamarla King leads the Seawolves with 7.0 boards.

The Pirates are 1-10 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 5-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Stony Brook averages 58.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 68.6 Hampton allows. Hampton averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Pirates meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc. Ware is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jasha Clinton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Aisha Dabo is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 54.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

