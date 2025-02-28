Hampton visits Tejada and Towson

Hampton Pirates (16-14, 8-9 CAA) at Towson Tigers (20-10, 15-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Hampton after Tyler Tejada scored 20 points in Towson’s 88-73 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tigers are 11-1 in home games. Towson ranks fourth in the CAA in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Mekhi Lowery leads the Tigers with 5.4 boards.

The Pirates are 8-9 against CAA opponents. Hampton has an 8-12 record against teams over .500.

Towson is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The Tigers and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tejada is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

George Beale is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.8 points. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.