Hampton travels to UNC Wilmington for conference matchup

Hampton Pirates (7-20, 3-13 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-16, 7-9 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasha Clinton and Hampton visit Alexandra Zelaya and UNC Wilmington on Thursday.

The Seahawks are 7-7 in home games. UNC Wilmington is eighth in the CAA in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Zelaya leads the Seahawks with 9.1 boards.

The Pirates are 3-13 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 6-12 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

UNC Wilmington averages 64.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 67.3 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Pirates match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelaya is scoring 12.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Clinton is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

