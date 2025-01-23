Hampton plays Towson on home skid

Towson Tigers (4-12, 2-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-13, 0-6 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts Towson looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Pirates are 2-6 on their home court. Hampton has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 2-3 against CAA opponents. Towson is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Hampton is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 59.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 68.8 Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Tigers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenae Dublin is averaging 7.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Jordan Wakefield is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.