Hampton Pirates face the Drexel Dragons, seek 6th straight win

Hampton Pirates (16-13, 8-8 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-14, 7-9 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pirates take on Drexel.

The Dragons are 6-5 in home games. Drexel is third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Cole Hargrove paces the Dragons with 7.4 boards.

The Pirates are 8-8 in conference play. Hampton averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Drexel is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Farrakhan is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.