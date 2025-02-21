Hampton hosts UNC Wilmington following Moore’s 28-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-6, 11-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (14-13, 6-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Hampton after Sean Moore scored 28 points in UNC Wilmington’s 81-70 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Pirates are 8-4 in home games. Hampton averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seahawks are 11-3 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 2.4.

Hampton is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.2% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Hampton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.5 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Moore is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.