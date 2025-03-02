Hampton hosts Northeastern after Jegede’s 21-point game

Northeastern Huskies (2-22, 1-14 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-20, 2-13 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Hampton after Abigail Jegede scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 71-51 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates are 3-10 on their home court. Hampton is eighth in the CAA with 12.0 assists per game led by Amyah Reaves averaging 3.1.

The Huskies have gone 1-14 against CAA opponents. Northeastern has a 0-10 record against opponents over .500.

Hampton scores 57.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 68.7 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Huskies face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jegede is averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 49.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.