Hampton faces Towson on home skid

Towson Tigers (4-12, 2-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-13, 0-6 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays Towson looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Pirates are 2-6 in home games.

The Tigers are 2-3 in CAA play. Towson is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

Hampton scores 57.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 67.5 Towson gives up. Towson averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Tigers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenae Dublin is averaging 7.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12 points. Khady Leye is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

