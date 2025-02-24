Hampton faces Stony Brook following Beale’s 20-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-22, 2-13 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (15-13, 7-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -9; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Stony Brook after George Beale scored 20 points in Hampton’s 83-70 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates are 9-4 in home games. Hampton ranks eighth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Seawolves have gone 2-13 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Hampton averages 73.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.6 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Pirates. Beale is averaging 14.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

CJ Luster II is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.