Hallock leads No. 16 Michigan State against Oregon after 25-point outing

Oregon Ducks (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Michigan State hosts Oregon after Theryn Hallock scored 25 points in Michigan State’s 88-58 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans have gone 10-0 in home games. Michigan State scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game.

The Ducks are 6-3 in conference play. Oregon averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Michigan State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Ducks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Hallock is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Deja Kelly is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.