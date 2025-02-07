Hall leads UCF against Baylor after 23-point game

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-8, 6-5 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Baylor after Keyshawn Hall scored 23 points in UCF’s 93-83 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears are 10-1 on their home court. Baylor averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Knights are 4-7 in conference play. UCF is fourth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.4.

Baylor is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.3% UCF allows to opponents. UCF scores 10.5 more points per game (79.8) than Baylor allows to opponents (69.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darius Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

