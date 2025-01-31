Hall, Green Bay Phoenix take on the Detroit Mercy Titans

Green Bay Phoenix (2-21, 0-12 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (7-16, 3-9 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Detroit Mercy in Horizon League action Saturday.

The Titans have gone 5-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy is third in the Horizon League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 3.7.

The Phoenix have gone 0-12 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks sixth in the Horizon League shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lovejoy is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Titans. Grant Gondrezick II is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.2 points, 23.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.