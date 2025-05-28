Haliburton and the Pacers try to clinch conference finals against New York

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5; over/under is 222.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the series over the New York Knicks in game five of the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 130-121 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 32 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31.

The Knicks have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference teams. New York scores 115.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 22-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Knicks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.4% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 29.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

