Haid and Cent. Conn. St. host Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (13-14, 7-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (17-6, 8-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Mercyhurst after Devin Haid scored 25 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 87-66 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Lakers are 7-5 in conference play. Mercyhurst is fifth in the NEC giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 67.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the 63.4 Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Haid is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jeff Planutis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.