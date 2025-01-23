Haggerty, No. 24 Memphis Tigers to host Washington and the Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Washington and Wichita State visit PJ Haggerty and No. 24 Memphis on Thursday.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Memphis is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Shockers have gone 1-4 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Memphis’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Hill averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bell is shooting 53.5% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.