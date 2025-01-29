Haggerty leads No. 19 Memphis against Tulane after 23-point game

Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis faces Tulane after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Memphis’ 100-77 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Green Wave are 9-2 in home games. Tulane ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Kaleb Banks paces the Green Wave with 7.4 boards.

The Tigers are 6-1 in conference games. Memphis is fourth in the AAC scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Tulane’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 10.4 more points per game (79.0) than Tulane allows to opponents (68.6).

The Green Wave and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Green Wave. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is shooting 50.7% and averaging 22.1 points for the Tigers. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

