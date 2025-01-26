Haggerty and No. 24 Memphis host UAB

UAB Blazers (12-7, 5-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-4, 5-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Memphis faces UAB after PJ Haggerty scored 22 points in Memphis’ 61-53 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Memphis has a 13-4 record against teams over .500.

The Blazers are 5-1 in AAC play. UAB leads the AAC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Coleman averaging 3.5.

Memphis makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). UAB has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 22.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 15.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Blazers. Coleman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

