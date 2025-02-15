Hackley and UC Riverside host UCSB

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-13, 7-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-10, 8-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UCSB after Seneca Hackley scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 55-53 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos have gone 8-5 at home. UCSB averages 63.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 7-7 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks seventh in the Big West with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Esther Matarranz averaging 7.2.

UCSB averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Grant is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 7.7 points. Zoe Borter is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 10.7 points for the Highlanders. Hackley is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 54.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

