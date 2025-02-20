Guinyard leads UT Martin against Tennessee Tech after 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16, 8-9 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-14, 8-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Tennessee Tech after Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 86-75 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Golden Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Tennessee Tech averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Jaylon Johnson with 4.8.

The Skyhawks have gone 8-9 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 4-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech averages 72.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 72.5 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Matthew Sells is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Guinyard is averaging 15.8 points for the Skyhawks. Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.