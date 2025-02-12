Guinyard leads UT Martin against SIU-Edwardsville after 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15, 6-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-8, 10-4 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits SIU-Edwardsville after Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 81-70 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars have gone 10-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Ray’Sean Taylor averaging 3.6.

The Skyhawks are 6-8 against OVC opponents. UT Martin scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 72.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.2 UT Martin allows. UT Martin scores 10.7 more points per game (75.7) than SIU-Edwardsville allows (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Afan Trnka is averaging eight points for the Skyhawks. Guinyard is averaging 15.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

